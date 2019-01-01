QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.62 - 1.79
Vol / Avg.
5.6M/10.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.01 - 2.23
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.75
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
681.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 5:25PM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 9:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 3:51PM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 1:16PM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 5:54AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 5:02PM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 6:47AM
New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0400.040 0.0000
REV196.310M202.600M6.290M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

New Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Gold (NGD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Gold (AMEX: NGD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Gold's (NGD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Gold.

Q

What is the target price for New Gold (NGD) stock?

A

The latest price target for New Gold (AMEX: NGD) was reported by RBC Capital on September 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.50 expecting NGD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.91% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for New Gold (NGD)?

A

The stock price for New Gold (AMEX: NGD) is $1.665 last updated Today at 6:51:39 PM.

Q

Does New Gold (NGD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Gold.

Q

When is New Gold (AMEX:NGD) reporting earnings?

A

New Gold’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is New Gold (NGD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does New Gold (NGD) operate in?

A

New Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.