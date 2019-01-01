QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Pharming Group is engaged in the development of products for the treatment of unmet medical needs. The company focuses on the development and production of human therapeutic proteins to provide life-changing solutions to patients. Its product includes Ruconest. Most of the revenue is generated from the United States.

Pharming Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pharming (PHAR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pharming (NASDAQ: PHAR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pharming's (PHAR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pharming (PHAR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pharming

Q

Current Stock Price for Pharming (PHAR)?

A

The stock price for Pharming (NASDAQ: PHAR) is $9.18 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Pharming (PHAR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pharming.

Q

When is Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR) reporting earnings?

A

Pharming’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Pharming (PHAR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pharming.

Q

What sector and industry does Pharming (PHAR) operate in?

A

Pharming is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.