|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pharming (NASDAQ: PHAR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Pharming’s space includes: Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX), Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT), IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA), Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA).
There is no analysis for Pharming
The stock price for Pharming (NASDAQ: PHAR) is $9.18 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Pharming.
Pharming’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pharming.
Pharming is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.