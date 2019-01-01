QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc is a life sciences company. It provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company's segments are Nucleic acid production, Biologics safety testing, and Protein detection. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Nucleic Acid Production that focuses on the manufacturing and sale of nucleic acid products to support the needs of customers' research, therapeutic and vaccine programs. In addition, the segment also provides research products for labeling and detecting proteins in cells and tissue samples.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3800.450 0.0700
REV208.090M228.444M20.354M

Maravai LifeSciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Maravai LifeSciences's (MRVI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on August 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 62.00 expecting MRVI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 89.78% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)?

A

The stock price for Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI) is $32.67 last updated Today at 5:20:33 PM.

Q

Does Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maravai LifeSciences.

Q

When is Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) reporting earnings?

A

Maravai LifeSciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Maravai LifeSciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) operate in?

A

Maravai LifeSciences is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.