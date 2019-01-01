QQQ
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
48.17 - 48.66
Vol / Avg.
4.8K/46.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
40.08 - 55.21
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
48.66
P/E
18.35
EPS
0.85
Shares
26.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
PC Connection Inc is a provider of information technology solutions. It provides products such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories that company purchase from manufacturers and distributors. The company also offers services involving design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. It conducts business operations through three business segments namely Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. The company generates maximum revenue Enterprise Solutions segment.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7000.850 0.1500
REV747.920M800.174M52.254M

PC Connection Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy PC Connection (CNXN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PC Connection's (CNXN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PC Connection (CNXN) stock?

A

The latest price target for PC Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CNXN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PC Connection (CNXN)?

A

The stock price for PC Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) is $48.475 last updated Today at 3:28:12 PM.

Q

Does PC Connection (CNXN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 3, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 17, 2021.

Q

When is PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) reporting earnings?

A

PC Connection’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is PC Connection (CNXN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PC Connection.

Q

What sector and industry does PC Connection (CNXN) operate in?

A

PC Connection is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.