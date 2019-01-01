QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Penn National Gaming Inc is the operator of gaming and racing properties and video gaming terminal ("VGT") operations in the U.S. It operates retail sports betting across the company's portfolio, as well as online sports betting, online social casino, bingo, and online casinos. It offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5300.260 -0.2700
REV1.510B1.573B63.000M

Penn National Gaming Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Penn National Gaming (PENN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Penn National Gaming's (PENN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Penn National Gaming (PENN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) was reported by Susquehanna on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting PENN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.81% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Penn National Gaming (PENN)?

A

The stock price for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) is $49.69 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Penn National Gaming (PENN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Penn National Gaming.

Q

When is Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) reporting earnings?

A

Penn National Gaming’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Penn National Gaming (PENN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Penn National Gaming.

Q

What sector and industry does Penn National Gaming (PENN) operate in?

A

Penn National Gaming is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.