Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Karyopharm's lead compound, XPOVIO (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. in multiple hematologic malignancy indications, including in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma and as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.