QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/59.8K
Div / Yield
1.04/0.99%
52 Wk
86.3 - 121.45
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
25.39
Open
-
P/E
27.16
EPS
1.25
Shares
12.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 4:56PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 9:26AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 4:56PM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 4:56PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 5:37PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 5:36PM
Benzinga - Mar 31, 2021, 4:27PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Standex International Corp is a US-based firm. It engages in manufacturing a variety of products and services for several commercial and industrial markets. It has five segments that include Electronics; Engraving; Scientific; Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions. With its business spread majorly in the United States, most of the company revenues come from the Electronics business that primarily includes manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3601.450 0.0900
REV176.650M185.709M9.059M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Standex International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Standex International (SXI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Standex International (NYSE: SXI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Standex International's (SXI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Standex International (SXI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Standex International (NYSE: SXI) was reported by Barrington Research on August 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 133.00 expecting SXI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.78% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Standex International (SXI)?

A

The stock price for Standex International (NYSE: SXI) is $104.905 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Standex International (SXI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Standex International (NYSE:SXI) reporting earnings?

A

Standex International’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Standex International (SXI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Standex International.

Q

What sector and industry does Standex International (SXI) operate in?

A

Standex International is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.