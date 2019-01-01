Centrus Energy Corpis engaged in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical solutions segments. The LEU segment has two components which include the sale of separative work units and uranium. The Technical Solutions segment provides advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers. The majority of the firm's revenue gets derived from the LEU segment. It has a business presence in the US and other countries, of which prime revenue is generated in the US.