Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/155.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
20.09 - 88.88
Mkt Cap
521.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
33.58
EPS
3.01
Shares
14M
Outstanding
Centrus Energy Corpis engaged in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical solutions segments. The LEU segment has two components which include the sale of separative work units and uranium. The Technical Solutions segment provides advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers. The majority of the firm's revenue gets derived from the LEU segment. It has a business presence in the US and other countries, of which prime revenue is generated in the US.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Centrus Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Centrus Energy (LEU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Centrus Energy (AMEX: LEU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Centrus Energy's (LEU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Centrus Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Centrus Energy (LEU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Centrus Energy (AMEX: LEU) was reported by Roth Capital on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting LEU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 55.79% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Centrus Energy (LEU)?

A

The stock price for Centrus Energy (AMEX: LEU) is $37.23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Centrus Energy (LEU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Centrus Energy.

Q

When is Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU) reporting earnings?

A

Centrus Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Centrus Energy (LEU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Centrus Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Centrus Energy (LEU) operate in?

A

Centrus Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.