Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Quaker Houghton manufactures and sells a variety of industrial process fluids. The company's product portfolio includes rolling lubricants, machining and grinding compounds, and corrosion preventives that are used by steel and aluminum manufacturers, Ferrous Metal Surface Treatment, Synthetic Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids, Water Glycol Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids, Steel Rolling, Tinplate Rolling, and other products. Quaker Chemical also sells hydraulic fluids used to operate hydraulic equipment, bio-lubricants used by the forestry and construction industries, and chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry. The company's geographically reportable segments are Americas, EMEA, Asia/Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses.

Quaker Houghton Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quaker Houghton (KWR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quaker Houghton's (KWR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Quaker Houghton (KWR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) was reported by Seaport Global on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 265.00 expecting KWR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.09% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Quaker Houghton (KWR)?

A

The stock price for Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is $196.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quaker Houghton (KWR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Quaker Houghton (KWR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-13.

Q

When is Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) reporting earnings?

A

Quaker Houghton’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Quaker Houghton (KWR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quaker Houghton.

Q

What sector and industry does Quaker Houghton (KWR) operate in?

A

Quaker Houghton is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.