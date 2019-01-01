Quaker Houghton manufactures and sells a variety of industrial process fluids. The company's product portfolio includes rolling lubricants, machining and grinding compounds, and corrosion preventives that are used by steel and aluminum manufacturers, Ferrous Metal Surface Treatment, Synthetic Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids, Water Glycol Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids, Steel Rolling, Tinplate Rolling, and other products. Quaker Chemical also sells hydraulic fluids used to operate hydraulic equipment, bio-lubricants used by the forestry and construction industries, and chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry. The company's geographically reportable segments are Americas, EMEA, Asia/Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses.