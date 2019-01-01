|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.580
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|446.690M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Quaker Houghton’s space includes: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), RPM International (NYSE:RPM) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT).
The latest price target for Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) was reported by Seaport Global on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 265.00 expecting KWR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.09% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is $196.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Quaker Houghton (KWR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-13.
Quaker Houghton’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Quaker Houghton.
Quaker Houghton is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.