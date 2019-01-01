QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:18AM

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (ARCA: IGM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF's (IGM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM)?

A

The stock price for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (ARCA: IGM) is $357.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2021.

Q

When is iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (ARCA:IGM) reporting earnings?

A

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) operate in?

A

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.