Founded in 1937, Toyota is one of the world's largest automakers with 9.92 million units sold at retail in fiscal 2021 across its light vehicle brands. Brands include Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu, and truck maker Hino; market share in Japan is about 52%, while U.S. share is over 15%. The firm also owns large stake in Denso, a parts supplier, at least 16% of Subaru (with a deal to raise that to 20%), and holds investments in many other firms, including shares of Uber Technologies and about 5% in each of Mazda and Suzuki. Fiscal 2021 sales excluding financial services were JPY 25.1 trillion. Toyota also has a financing arm and manufactures homes and boats.

Toyota Motor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Toyota Motor (TM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Toyota Motor's (TM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Toyota Motor (TM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) was reported by UBS on March 31, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Toyota Motor (TM)?

A

The stock price for Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) is $182.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Toyota Motor (TM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 30, 2021.

Q

When is Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) reporting earnings?

A

Toyota Motor’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Toyota Motor (TM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Toyota Motor.

Q

What sector and industry does Toyota Motor (TM) operate in?

A

Toyota Motor is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NYSE.