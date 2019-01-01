QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/171.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.62 - 25.49
Mkt Cap
81M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.41
Shares
30.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Biodesix Inc is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. Its artificial intelligence-based platform helps to discover, develop, and commercialize solutions for clinical unmet needs, with a focus on lung disease. It provides biopharmaceutical companies with services that include diagnostic research, clinical trial testing, and the discovery, development, and commercialization of companion diagnostics. The revenue is derived from two sources, providing diagnostic testing services associated with blood-based lung and Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) tests; and providing biopharmaceutical companies with services generally provided outside the clinical setting and governed by individual contracts with third parties as well as development and commercialization of companion diagnostics.

Biodesix Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biodesix (BDSX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ: BDSX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biodesix's (BDSX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Biodesix (BDSX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Biodesix (NASDAQ: BDSX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting BDSX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 318.25% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Biodesix (BDSX)?

A

The stock price for Biodesix (NASDAQ: BDSX) is $2.63 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biodesix (BDSX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biodesix.

Q

When is Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) reporting earnings?

A

Biodesix’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Biodesix (BDSX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biodesix.

Q

What sector and industry does Biodesix (BDSX) operate in?

A

Biodesix is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.