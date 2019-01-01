Biodesix Inc is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. Its artificial intelligence-based platform helps to discover, develop, and commercialize solutions for clinical unmet needs, with a focus on lung disease. It provides biopharmaceutical companies with services that include diagnostic research, clinical trial testing, and the discovery, development, and commercialization of companion diagnostics. The revenue is derived from two sources, providing diagnostic testing services associated with blood-based lung and Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) tests; and providing biopharmaceutical companies with services generally provided outside the clinical setting and governed by individual contracts with third parties as well as development and commercialization of companion diagnostics.