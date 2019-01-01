QQQ
Arbutus Biopharma Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes cures for patients suffering from Hepatitis B infection. It is focused on developing a portfolio of drug candidates with multiple mechanisms of action and also involved in licensing of Lipid nanoparticle technology.

Arbutus Biopharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Arbutus Biopharma's (ABUS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arbutus Biopharma.

Q

What is the target price for Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) was reported by Jefferies on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting ABUS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 55.28% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)?

A

The stock price for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) is $3.22 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arbutus Biopharma.

Q

When is Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) reporting earnings?

A

Arbutus Biopharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arbutus Biopharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) operate in?

A

