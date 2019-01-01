MGP Ingredients Inc is a producer and supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. MGP also produces high-quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. It operates in two segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. Distillery Products provides distillery co-products, such as distillers feed, fuel grade alcohol, and corn oil: and warehouse services, including barrel put away, storage, and retrieval services. It derives most of its revenue from the Distillery products segment.