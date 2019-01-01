QQQ
Range
73.08 - 77.01
Vol / Avg.
37.6K/123.9K
Div / Yield
0.48/0.62%
52 Wk
58 - 89.5
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
13.33
Open
74.43
P/E
21.41
EPS
1.08
Shares
22M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
MGP Ingredients Inc is a producer and supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. MGP also produces high-quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. It operates in two segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. Distillery Products provides distillery co-products, such as distillers feed, fuel grade alcohol, and corn oil: and warehouse services, including barrel put away, storage, and retrieval services. It derives most of its revenue from the Distillery products segment.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6300.870 0.2400
REV152.690M166.847M14.157M

MGP Ingredients Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MGP Ingredients (MGPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ: MGPI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MGP Ingredients's (MGPI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MGP Ingredients (MGPI) stock?

A

The latest price target for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ: MGPI) was reported by Lake Street on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting MGPI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.82% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MGP Ingredients (MGPI)?

A

The stock price for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ: MGPI) is $75.29 last updated Today at 3:49:30 PM.

Q

Does MGP Ingredients (MGPI) pay a dividend?

A

The next MGP Ingredients (MGPI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) reporting earnings?

A

MGP Ingredients’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is MGP Ingredients (MGPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MGP Ingredients.

Q

What sector and industry does MGP Ingredients (MGPI) operate in?

A

MGP Ingredients is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.