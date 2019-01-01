QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Teekay Tankers Ltd is a provider of marine services to the global oil and natural gas industries and an operator of medium-sized oil tankers. The company operates in two segments: tanker and ship-to-ship transfer. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the tanker segment, which consists of crude oil and product tankers for different contracts.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.830-0.740 0.0900
REV61.360M160.308M98.948M

Teekay Tankers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Teekay Tankers (TNK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Teekay Tankers's (TNK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Teekay Tankers (TNK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) was reported by DNB Markets on April 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting TNK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.76% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Teekay Tankers (TNK)?

A

The stock price for Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) is $12.63 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Teekay Tankers (TNK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on March 2, 2018.

Q

When is Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) reporting earnings?

A

Teekay Tankers’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Teekay Tankers (TNK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Teekay Tankers.

Q

What sector and industry does Teekay Tankers (TNK) operate in?

A

Teekay Tankers is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.