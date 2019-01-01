|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.830
|-0.740
|0.0900
|REV
|61.360M
|160.308M
|98.948M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Teekay Tankers’s space includes: Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS), Frontline (NYSE:FRO), Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) and NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS).
The latest price target for Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) was reported by DNB Markets on April 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting TNK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.76% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) is $12.63 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on March 2, 2018.
Teekay Tankers’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Teekay Tankers.
Teekay Tankers is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.