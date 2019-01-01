QQQ
Range
17.4 - 18.4
Vol / Avg.
184.1K/167.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.56 - 19.02
Mkt Cap
696.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.67
P/E
-
EPS
0.27
Shares
39.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Artivion Inc offers cardiac and vascular surgeons a suite of aortic-centric solutions. Its products include Aortic Heart Valve, Mitral Heart Valve, Aortic Allograft, Pulmonary Human Heart Valve, Pulmonary Patch, and Surgical Adhesive among others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.0600.000 0.0600
REV77.760M79.394M1.634M

Analyst Ratings

Artivion Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Artivion (AORT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Artivion (NYSE: AORT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Artivion's (AORT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Artivion (AORT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Artivion (NYSE: AORT) was reported by Needham on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting AORT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.87% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Artivion (AORT)?

A

The stock price for Artivion (NYSE: AORT) is $17.455 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Artivion (AORT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Artivion.

Q

When is Artivion (NYSE:AORT) reporting earnings?

A

Artivion’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Artivion (AORT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Artivion.

Q

What sector and industry does Artivion (AORT) operate in?

A

Artivion is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.