Range
2.51 - 2.63
Vol / Avg.
95.3K/187.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.66 - 9.62
Mkt Cap
110.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.63
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
43M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
NN Inc is a diversified industrial company that combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision solutions, and components. It operates in three business segments: mobile solutions, power solutions, and life sciences. The mobile solutions segment involves growth in the general industrial and automotive end markets. Its power solutions segment involves growth in the electrical and aerospace and defense end markets. Life sciences segment involves growth in the medical end market. The majority of its revenue is generated from life sciences segment in the United States region. It also operates in China, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, and other countries.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NN Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NN (NNBR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NN (NASDAQ: NNBR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NN's (NNBR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NN (NNBR) stock?

A

The latest price target for NN (NASDAQ: NNBR) was reported by Keybanc on September 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting NNBR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 211.89% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NN (NNBR)?

A

The stock price for NN (NASDAQ: NNBR) is $2.565 last updated Today at 7:13:42 PM.

Q

Does NN (NNBR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 23, 2019 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2019.

Q

When is NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) reporting earnings?

A

NN’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is NN (NNBR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NN.

Q

What sector and industry does NN (NNBR) operate in?

A

NN is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.