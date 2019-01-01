|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.210
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|149.100M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cogent Comms Hldgs’s space includes: NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL), Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK), Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN).
The latest price target for Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) was reported by JP Morgan on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 82.00 expecting CCOI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.37% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) is $62.42 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 3, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021.
Cogent Comms Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cogent Comms Hldgs.
Cogent Comms Hldgs is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.