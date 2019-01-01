Cogent carries over one fifth of the world's Internet traffic over its network and is an Internet service provider for businesses. Cogent's corporate customers are in high-rise office buildings, and the firm provides them with two types of connections: dedicated Internet access, which connects them to the Internet, and virtual private networking, which offers an internal network for employees in different locations. Cogent's corporate customers are exclusively in North America and account for two thirds of the firm's revenue. Cogent's netcentric customers include Internet service providers and content providers, to which Cogent provides Internet transit. They hand traffic to Cogent in data centers and rely on Cogent to deliver it. About half of netcentric revenue is from outside the U.S.