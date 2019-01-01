QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Cogent carries over one fifth of the world's Internet traffic over its network and is an Internet service provider for businesses. Cogent's corporate customers are in high-rise office buildings, and the firm provides them with two types of connections: dedicated Internet access, which connects them to the Internet, and virtual private networking, which offers an internal network for employees in different locations. Cogent's corporate customers are exclusively in North America and account for two thirds of the firm's revenue. Cogent's netcentric customers include Internet service providers and content providers, to which Cogent provides Internet transit. They hand traffic to Cogent in data centers and rely on Cogent to deliver it. About half of netcentric revenue is from outside the U.S.

Cogent Comms Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cogent Comms Hldgs (CCOI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cogent Comms Hldgs's (CCOI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cogent Comms Hldgs (CCOI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) was reported by JP Morgan on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 82.00 expecting CCOI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.37% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cogent Comms Hldgs (CCOI)?

A

The stock price for Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) is $62.42 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cogent Comms Hldgs (CCOI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 3, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021.

Q

When is Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) reporting earnings?

A

Cogent Comms Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Cogent Comms Hldgs (CCOI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cogent Comms Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Cogent Comms Hldgs (CCOI) operate in?

A

Cogent Comms Hldgs is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.