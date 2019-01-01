|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.400
|0.640
|0.2400
|REV
|187.910M
|196.037M
|8.127M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Paylocity Holding’s space includes: Asana (NYSE:ASAN), Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY), RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO).
The latest price target for Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) was reported by Raymond James on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 245.00 expecting PCTY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.05% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) is $205.8 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Paylocity Holding.
Paylocity Holding’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Paylocity Holding.
Paylocity Holding is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.