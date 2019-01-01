Paylocity is a provider of payroll and human capital management, or HCM, solutions servicing small- to mid-size clients in the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and targets businesses with 10 to 5,000 employees and services about 28,750 clients as of fiscal 2021. Alongside core payroll services, Paylocity offers HCM solutions such as time and attendance and recruiting software, as well workplace collaboration and communication tools.