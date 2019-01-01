QQQ
Range
185.21 - 206.08
Vol / Avg.
268.5K/308.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
154.26 - 314.5
Mkt Cap
11.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
185.36
P/E
121.51
EPS
0.18
Shares
55.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Paylocity is a provider of payroll and human capital management, or HCM, solutions servicing small- to mid-size clients in the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and targets businesses with 10 to 5,000 employees and services about 28,750 clients as of fiscal 2021. Alongside core payroll services, Paylocity offers HCM solutions such as time and attendance and recruiting software, as well workplace collaboration and communication tools.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4000.640 0.2400
REV187.910M196.037M8.127M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Paylocity Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paylocity Holding (PCTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Paylocity Holding's (PCTY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Paylocity Holding (PCTY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) was reported by Raymond James on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 245.00 expecting PCTY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.05% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Paylocity Holding (PCTY)?

A

The stock price for Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) is $205.8 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Paylocity Holding (PCTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paylocity Holding.

Q

When is Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) reporting earnings?

A

Paylocity Holding’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Paylocity Holding (PCTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paylocity Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Paylocity Holding (PCTY) operate in?

A

Paylocity Holding is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.