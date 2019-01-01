|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Velocity Financial (NYSE: VEL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Velocity Financial’s space includes: Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY), FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW), Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP), Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC).
The latest price target for Velocity Financial (NYSE: VEL) was reported by Raymond James on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting VEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.19% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Velocity Financial (NYSE: VEL) is $12.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Velocity Financial.
Velocity Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Velocity Financial.
Velocity Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.