Sector: Financials. Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Velocity Financial Inc is a United States-based real estate finance company. The company primarily originates and manages investor loans secured by 1-4 unit residential rental and small commercial properties. The company earns revenue in the form of interest income. It operates in New York, California, Florida, New Jersey, and other states.

Velocity Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Velocity Financial (VEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Velocity Financial (NYSE: VEL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Velocity Financial's (VEL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Velocity Financial (VEL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Velocity Financial (NYSE: VEL) was reported by Raymond James on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting VEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.19% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Velocity Financial (VEL)?

A

The stock price for Velocity Financial (NYSE: VEL) is $12.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Velocity Financial (VEL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Velocity Financial.

Q

When is Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) reporting earnings?

A

Velocity Financial's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Velocity Financial (VEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Velocity Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Velocity Financial (VEL) operate in?

A

Velocity Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.