QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.15 - 3.63
Vol / Avg.
165.1K/239.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.69 - 6.82
Mkt Cap
96.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.21
P/E
3.47
EPS
0.82
Shares
27M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 12:00PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 12:00PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 6:36AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 5:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 5:23PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:31PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 1:49PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 10:52AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 3:23PM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 10:55AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 9:56AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 9:46AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 9:40AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 9:38AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 9:34AM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Salem Media Group Inc is a domestic multimedia company with integrated operations including radio broadcasting, digital media, and publishing. The Company has three operating segments, Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. Digital media-based businesses provide Christian, conservative, investing and health-themed content, e-commerce, audio and video streaming, and other resources digitally through the web.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Salem Media Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Salem Media Group (SALM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Salem Media Group's (SALM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Salem Media Group (SALM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM) was reported by Spartan Securities Group on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting SALM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 68.07% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Salem Media Group (SALM)?

A

The stock price for Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM) is $3.57 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Salem Media Group (SALM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 31, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 23, 2020.

Q

When is Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) reporting earnings?

A

Salem Media Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Salem Media Group (SALM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Salem Media Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Salem Media Group (SALM) operate in?

A

Salem Media Group is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.