Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
Teradata Corp provides analytic data products and related services. The firm operates in data and analytics, which captures, integrates, stores, manages, and analyzes data of all types to answer business questions and deliver insight; and marketing applications, which offer marketing management products to help businesses win customer loyalty. Its solutions include components such as data warehousing, big data, discovery tools, integration tools, and business intelligence tools to manage and integrate the complex data ecosystem. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2700.570 0.3000
REV478.590M475.000M-3.590M

Analyst Ratings

Teradata Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Teradata (TDC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Teradata (NYSE: TDC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Teradata's (TDC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Teradata (TDC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Teradata (NYSE: TDC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 57.00 expecting TDC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.13% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Teradata (TDC)?

A

The stock price for Teradata (NYSE: TDC) is $49.51 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Teradata (TDC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Teradata.

Q

When is Teradata (NYSE:TDC) reporting earnings?

A

Teradata’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Teradata (TDC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Teradata.

Q

What sector and industry does Teradata (TDC) operate in?

A

Teradata is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.