Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/158K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
47.05 - 68.24
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
22.39
EPS
7.3
Shares
45.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
SPX Corp is a United States-based company that supplies engineered heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, or HVAC, products, as well as detection and measurement technologies and power equipment. The company operates through three segments. The HVAC segment designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products, as well as heating and ventilation products. The detection and measurement technologies segment designs, manufactures, and installs underground pipe and cable locators and inspection equipment, bus-fare collection systems, and others. The Engineered Solutions segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs and services transformers for the power transmission and distribution market. The company generates almost all of its revenue from American domestic market.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8300.880 0.0500
REV358.470M350.000M-8.470M

SPX Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPX (SPXC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPX (NYSE: SPXC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SPX's (SPXC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SPX (SPXC) stock?

A

The latest price target for SPX (NYSE: SPXC) was reported by William Blair on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SPXC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SPX (SPXC)?

A

The stock price for SPX (NYSE: SPXC) is $49.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SPX (SPXC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SPX.

Q

When is SPX (NYSE:SPXC) reporting earnings?

A

SPX’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is SPX (SPXC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPX.

Q

What sector and industry does SPX (SPXC) operate in?

A

SPX is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.