SPX Corp is a United States-based company that supplies engineered heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, or HVAC, products, as well as detection and measurement technologies and power equipment. The company operates through three segments. The HVAC segment designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products, as well as heating and ventilation products. The detection and measurement technologies segment designs, manufactures, and installs underground pipe and cable locators and inspection equipment, bus-fare collection systems, and others. The Engineered Solutions segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs and services transformers for the power transmission and distribution market. The company generates almost all of its revenue from American domestic market.