Intrusion Inc is engaged in developing, marketing and supporting a group of entity identification, high-speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company's product consists of TraceCop which is for identity discovery and disclosure, Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection and Compliance commander which is for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, its products are used by various customers including banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, United States federal government entities, foreign government entities, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.