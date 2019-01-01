QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Intrusion Inc is engaged in developing, marketing and supporting a group of entity identification, high-speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company's product consists of TraceCop which is for identity discovery and disclosure, Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection and Compliance commander which is for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, its products are used by various customers including banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, United States federal government entities, foreign government entities, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

Intrusion Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intrusion (INTZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ: INTZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intrusion's (INTZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Intrusion (INTZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Intrusion (NASDAQ: INTZ) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting INTZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.45% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Intrusion (INTZ)?

A

The stock price for Intrusion (NASDAQ: INTZ) is $3.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intrusion (INTZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intrusion.

Q

When is Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) reporting earnings?

A

Intrusion’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Intrusion (INTZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intrusion.

Q

What sector and industry does Intrusion (INTZ) operate in?

A

Intrusion is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.