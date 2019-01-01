QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
The One Group Hospitality Inc develops and operates restaurants and lounges and provides food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other high-end locations internationally. The company operates through four segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality, and Corporate. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from the domestic market.

The One Group Hospitality Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy The One Group Hospitality (STKS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ: STKS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are The One Group Hospitality's (STKS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for The One Group Hospitality (STKS) stock?

A

The latest price target for The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ: STKS) was reported by Wedbush on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting STKS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.79% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for The One Group Hospitality (STKS)?

A

The stock price for The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ: STKS) is $11.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does The One Group Hospitality (STKS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for The One Group Hospitality.

Q

When is The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) reporting earnings?

A

The One Group Hospitality’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is The One Group Hospitality (STKS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for The One Group Hospitality.

Q

What sector and industry does The One Group Hospitality (STKS) operate in?

A

The One Group Hospitality is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.