QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4M
Div / Yield
3.48/1.32%
52 Wk
235.13 - 280.62
Mkt Cap
75.2B
Payout Ratio
58.13
Open
-
P/E
45.7
EPS
2.3
Shares
284.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 6:53AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 10:13AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 5:01AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 11:27AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 10:19AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 6:31AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 10:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 3:48PM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 6:52AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 8:48AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 6:50AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 6:52AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 6:51AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 6:52AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 6:56AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 9:40AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 5:49AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 6:51AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 6:52AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 6:52AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:12AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Becton, Dickinson is the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of medical surgical products, such as needles, syringes, and sharps-disposal units. The company also manufactures diagnostic instruments and reagents, as well as flow cytometry and cell-imaging systems. BD Interventional (largely the former Bard business) accounts for 23% of revenue. International revenue accounts for 44% of the company's business.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.8503.640 0.7900
REV4.760B4.995B235.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Becton, Dickinson Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Becton, Dickinson (BDX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Becton, Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Becton, Dickinson's (BDX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Becton, Dickinson (BDX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Becton, Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 310.00 expecting BDX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.34% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Becton, Dickinson (BDX)?

A

The stock price for Becton, Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) is $264.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Becton, Dickinson (BDX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Becton, Dickinson (BDX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) reporting earnings?

A

Becton, Dickinson’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Becton, Dickinson (BDX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Becton, Dickinson.

Q

What sector and industry does Becton, Dickinson (BDX) operate in?

A

Becton, Dickinson is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.