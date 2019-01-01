|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.290
|0.360
|0.0700
|REV
|82.950M
|84.257M
|1.307M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Digi International’s space includes: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) and F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV).
The latest price target for Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) was reported by Roth Capital on August 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting DGII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.18% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is $19.286 last updated Today at 6:38:40 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Digi International.
Digi International’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Digi International.
Digi International is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.