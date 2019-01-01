QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
19.19 - 19.75
Vol / Avg.
64.8K/126.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.33 - 25.63
Mkt Cap
674.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
19.68
P/E
55.89
EPS
0.03
Shares
35M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 12:22PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:14PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:14PM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 9:00AM
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 2:33PM
Benzinga - Jun 15, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 12:18PM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Mar 29, 2021, 4:51PM
Benzinga - Mar 19, 2021, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Mar 9, 2021, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 4:08PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Digi International Inc is a Minnesota corporation. The company provides business and mission-critical and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services. It has two segments: IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment consists primarily of distinct communications products and communication product development services. IoT Solutions segment offers wireless temperature and other environmental condition monitoring services as well as employee task management services.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2900.360 0.0700
REV82.950M84.257M1.307M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Digi International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Digi International (DGII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Digi International's (DGII) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Digi International (DGII) stock?

A

The latest price target for Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) was reported by Roth Capital on August 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting DGII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.18% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Digi International (DGII)?

A

The stock price for Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is $19.286 last updated Today at 6:38:40 PM.

Q

Does Digi International (DGII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Digi International.

Q

When is Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) reporting earnings?

A

Digi International’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Digi International (DGII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Digi International.

Q

What sector and industry does Digi International (DGII) operate in?

A

Digi International is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.