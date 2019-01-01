|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.520
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|520.690M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Installed Building Prods’s space includes: Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY), Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO), Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).
The latest price target for Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) was reported by Keybanc on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IBP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) is $95.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.
Installed Building Prods’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Installed Building Prods.
Installed Building Prods is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.