Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Installed Building Products Inc is an insulation installer serving the residential new construction market. The company operates primarily in the United States. The company installs fiberglass, spray foam, cellulose, and radiant barrier. In addition to insulations, Installed Building Products offers installation services for garage doors, rain gutters, closet shelving, shower doors, mirrors, fireplaces, and bath and door hardware.

Installed Building Prods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Installed Building Prods (IBP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Installed Building Prods's (IBP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Installed Building Prods (IBP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) was reported by Keybanc on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IBP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Installed Building Prods (IBP)?

A

The stock price for Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) is $95.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Installed Building Prods (IBP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) reporting earnings?

A

Installed Building Prods’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Installed Building Prods (IBP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Installed Building Prods.

Q

What sector and industry does Installed Building Prods (IBP) operate in?

A

Installed Building Prods is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.