|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.400
|0.200
|-0.2000
|REV
|324.100M
|315.264M
|-8.836M
You can purchase shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ: KE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kimball Electronics’s space includes: CTS (NYSE:CTS), Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL), Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) and Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM).
The latest price target for Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ: KE) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on May 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting KE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.86% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ: KE) is $17.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Kimball Electronics.
Kimball Electronics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Kimball Electronics.
Kimball Electronics is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.