Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Kimball Electronics Inc is a contract electronic manufacturing services company. The company is engaged in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services utilize common production and support capabilities. It is also engaged in producing safety-critical electronic assemblies for its automotive customers.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4000.200 -0.2000
REV324.100M315.264M-8.836M

Kimball Electronics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kimball Electronics (KE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ: KE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kimball Electronics's (KE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kimball Electronics (KE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ: KE) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on May 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting KE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.86% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kimball Electronics (KE)?

A

The stock price for Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ: KE) is $17.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kimball Electronics (KE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kimball Electronics.

Q

When is Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) reporting earnings?

A

Kimball Electronics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Kimball Electronics (KE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kimball Electronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Kimball Electronics (KE) operate in?

A

Kimball Electronics is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.