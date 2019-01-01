QQQ
Range
37.01 - 41.56
Vol / Avg.
389.5K/397.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
38.43 - 67.91
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
37.47
P/E
-
EPS
-0.23
Shares
68.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
LiveRamp Holdings Inc is a United States based technology company. The company provides the identity platform leveraged by brands and their partners. LiveRamps IdentityLink connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with the brands and products.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-24
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1300.140 0.0100
REV139.040M140.604M1.564M

LiveRamp Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LiveRamp Holdings's (RAMP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) stock?

A

The latest price target for LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting RAMP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.16% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)?

A

The stock price for LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) is $41.405 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LiveRamp Holdings.

Q

When is LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) reporting earnings?

A

LiveRamp Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LiveRamp Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) operate in?

A

LiveRamp Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.