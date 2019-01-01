|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-24
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.130
|0.140
|0.0100
|REV
|139.040M
|140.604M
|1.564M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in LiveRamp Holdings’s space includes: Wipro (NYSE:WIT), The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT), Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS), Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) and Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN).
The latest price target for LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting RAMP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.16% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) is $41.405 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for LiveRamp Holdings.
LiveRamp Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for LiveRamp Holdings.
LiveRamp Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.