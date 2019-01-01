QQQ
Range
25.55 - 26.17
Vol / Avg.
11.2M/5.2M
Div / Yield
0.8/3.07%
52 Wk
25.73 - 30.72
Mkt Cap
19.1B
Payout Ratio
7053.32
Open
25.87
P/E
1108.99
EPS
0.27
Shares
735.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
PPL is a holding company of regulated utilities in Pennsylvania and Kentucky. The Pennsylvania regulated delivery and transmission segment distributes electricity to customers in central and eastern Pennsylvania. LG&E and KU are involved in regulated electricity generation, transmission, and distribution in Kentucky.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3200.220 -0.1000
REV2.000B1.485B-515.000M

Analyst Ratings

PPL Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PPL (PPL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PPL (NYSE: PPL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PPL's (PPL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PPL (PPL) stock?

A

The latest price target for PPL (NYSE: PPL) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting PPL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.55% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PPL (PPL)?

A

The stock price for PPL (NYSE: PPL) is $25.93 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PPL (PPL) pay a dividend?

A

The next PPL (PPL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is PPL (NYSE:PPL) reporting earnings?

A

PPL’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is PPL (PPL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PPL.

Q

What sector and industry does PPL (PPL) operate in?

A

PPL is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.