|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.320
|0.220
|-0.1000
|REV
|2.000B
|1.485B
|-515.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PPL (NYSE: PPL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in PPL’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT).
The latest price target for PPL (NYSE: PPL) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting PPL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.55% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PPL (NYSE: PPL) is $25.93 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next PPL (PPL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.
PPL’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PPL.
PPL is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.