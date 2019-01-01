QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions. It provides clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers (such as municipalities, cooperatives, and other strategics). The company offers comprehensive energy solutions and a variety of pricing options for electric, natural gas, and renewable energy products for companies of any size.

Analyst Ratings

Constellation Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Constellation Energy (CEG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Constellation Energy's (CEG) competitors?

A

Other companies in Constellation Energy’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).

Q

What is the target price for Constellation Energy (CEG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) was reported by UBS on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting CEG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.84% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Constellation Energy (CEG)?

A

The stock price for Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) is $43.54 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Constellation Energy (CEG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Constellation Energy (CEG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) reporting earnings?

A

Constellation Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Constellation Energy (CEG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Constellation Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Constellation Energy (CEG) operate in?

A

Constellation Energy is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.