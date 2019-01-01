|Date
Other companies in Constellation Energy’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).
The latest price target for Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) was reported by UBS on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting CEG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.84% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) is $43.54 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Constellation Energy (CEG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.
Constellation Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Constellation Energy.
Constellation Energy is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.