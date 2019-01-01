|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.150
|0.320
|0.1700
|REV
|11.070M
|13.025M
|1.955M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ: SRTS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sensus Healthcare’s space includes: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), Sonendo (NYSE:SONX), Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN), Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD).
The latest price target for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ: SRTS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting SRTS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.97% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ: SRTS) is $9.92 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sensus Healthcare.
Sensus Healthcare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sensus Healthcare.
Sensus Healthcare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.