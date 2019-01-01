QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/326.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.08 - 10.7
Mkt Cap
164.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
39.68
EPS
0.32
Shares
16.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Sensus Healthcare Inc is engaged in manufacturing a superficial radiotherapy system. These devices are used for treating skin cancers including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers and other skin conditions such as keloids. Its product includes SRT-100, SRT-100 vision, and a sentinel service program. The company's revenue is generated primarily from customers in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1500.320 0.1700
REV11.070M13.025M1.955M

Analyst Ratings

Sensus Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ: SRTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sensus Healthcare's (SRTS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ: SRTS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting SRTS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.97% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)?

A

The stock price for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ: SRTS) is $9.92 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sensus Healthcare.

Q

When is Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) reporting earnings?

A

Sensus Healthcare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sensus Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) operate in?

A

Sensus Healthcare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.