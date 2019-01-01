QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Ducommun Inc is a leading global provider of engineering & manufacturing services for high-performance products & high-cost-of failure applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical & other industries. The company's reportable segments are Structural Systems & Electronic Systems. Structural Systems designs, engineers and manufactures large, complex contoured aerostructure components & assemblies and supplies composite and metal bonded structures and assemblies. Electronic Systems designs, engineers and manufactures high-reliability electronic & electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets including aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, & other end-use markets. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Electronic Systems.

Ducommun Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ducommun (DCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ducommun's (DCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ducommun (DCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) was reported by RBC Capital on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 62.00 expecting DCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.38% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ducommun (DCO)?

A

The stock price for Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) is $47.19 last updated Today at 5:52:22 PM.

Q

Does Ducommun (DCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2011 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2011.

Q

When is Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) reporting earnings?

A

Ducommun’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Ducommun (DCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ducommun.

Q

What sector and industry does Ducommun (DCO) operate in?

A

Ducommun is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.