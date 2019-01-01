|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.790
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23
|REV
|169.640M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ducommun’s space includes: Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU), Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS), National Presto Indus (NYSE:NPK), Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) and Cadre Hldgs (NYSE:CDRE).
The latest price target for Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) was reported by RBC Capital on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 62.00 expecting DCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.38% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) is $47.19 last updated Today at 5:52:22 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2011 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2011.
Ducommun’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ducommun.
Ducommun is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.