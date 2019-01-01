|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ: GECC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Great Elm Capital’s space includes: SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS), Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND), Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP), Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB) and Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ:SAMG).
The latest price target for Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ: GECC) was reported by Oppenheimer on April 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GECC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ: GECC) is $2.93 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.
Great Elm Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Great Elm Capital.
Great Elm Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.