Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Great Elm Capital Corp is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses. The company generates revenue primarily from interest on the debt investments that it holds.

Great Elm Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Great Elm Capital (GECC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ: GECC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Great Elm Capital's (GECC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Great Elm Capital (GECC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ: GECC) was reported by Oppenheimer on April 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GECC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Great Elm Capital (GECC)?

A

The stock price for Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ: GECC) is $2.93 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Great Elm Capital (GECC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) reporting earnings?

A

Great Elm Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Great Elm Capital (GECC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Great Elm Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Great Elm Capital (GECC) operate in?

A

Great Elm Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.