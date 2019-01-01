QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/320.1K
Div / Yield
2.74/4.24%
52 Wk
59.6 - 77.95
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
61
Open
-
P/E
14.94
EPS
1.01
Shares
51.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Gas Utilities
Spire Inc is a public utility holding company with two key business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas, Alabama Gas Corporation (Alagasco), and EnergySouth Inc. The Utilities businesses operations include the purchase, retail, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Missouri, Alabama, and Mississippi. The Gas Utility segment generates a majority of the company's revenue but is subject to seasonal fluctuations. The Gas Marketing segment includes Laclede Energy Resources, Inc, whose operations include the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3201.140 -0.1800
REV537.200M555.400M18.200M

Analyst Ratings

Spire Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spire (SR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spire (NYSE: SR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spire's (SR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Spire (SR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Spire (NYSE: SR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting SR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.71% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Spire (SR)?

A

The stock price for Spire (NYSE: SR) is $64.54 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spire (SR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Spire (SR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Spire (NYSE:SR) reporting earnings?

A

Spire’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Spire (SR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spire.

Q

What sector and industry does Spire (SR) operate in?

A

Spire is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.