Range
83.07 - 85.49
Vol / Avg.
376.3K/930.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
71.88 - 111.75
Mkt Cap
8.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
83.07
P/E
92.99
EPS
-0.08
Shares
95.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is a research-based pharmaceutical company advancing drug candidates in the central nervous system and endocrine-related categories. The company's three late stage clinical programs are elagolix which is hormone releasing antagonist for women's health, opicapone which is an inhibitor for parkinson's patients, and ingrezza for tourette syndrome.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5200.040 -0.4800
REV316.790M312.000M-4.790M

Neurocrine Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Neurocrine Biosciences's (NBIX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting NBIX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.96% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)?

A

The stock price for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is $85.5 last updated Today at 6:18:07 PM.

Q

Does Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Q

When is Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) reporting earnings?

A

Neurocrine Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) operate in?

A

Neurocrine Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.