QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.68 - 8.07
Vol / Avg.
571.7K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.14 - 28.59
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.83
P/E
-
EPS
-0.26
Shares
187.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 9:09AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 5:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 8:22AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:31PM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 4:59AM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 5:14AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 11:36AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:44PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:42PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Alignment Healthcare Inc is a next-generation, consumer-centric platform that is revolutionizing the healthcare experience for seniors through Medicare Advantage plans. These plans are marketed and sold direct-to-consumer, allowing seniors to select the manner in which they receive healthcare coverage and services on an annual basis.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alignment Healthcare Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alignment Healthcare's (ALHC) competitors?

A

Other companies in Alignment Healthcare’s space includes: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), Humana (NYSE:HUM), Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and Anthem (NYSE:ANTM).

Q

What is the target price for Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) was reported by Raymond James on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting ALHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 155.43% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)?

A

The stock price for Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) is $7.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alignment Healthcare.

Q

When is Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) reporting earnings?

A

Alignment Healthcare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alignment Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) operate in?

A

Alignment Healthcare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.