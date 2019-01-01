QQQ
Range
123.23 - 126.12
Vol / Avg.
4M/2.5M
Div / Yield
1.52/1.23%
52 Wk
109.04 - 139.79
Mkt Cap
69.5B
Payout Ratio
18.38
Open
123.35
P/E
17.23
EPS
2.72
Shares
561.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Intercontinental Exchange is a vertically integrated operator of financial exchanges and provides ancillary data products. Though the company is probably best known for its ownership of the New York Stock Exchange, which it acquired in 2013, ICE operates a large derivatives exchange, too. The company's largest commodity futures product is the ICE Brent crude futures contract. In addition to the exchanges business, which is about 55% of net revenue, Intercontinental Exchange has used a series of acquisitions to create its mortgage technology business (18% of net revenue) and fixed-income and data services segment (27% of net revenue).

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3201.340 0.0200
REV1.830B1.840B10.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Intercontinental Exchange Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intercontinental Exchange's (ICE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 155.00 expecting ICE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.34% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)?

A

The stock price for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is $123.66 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) pay a dividend?

A

The next Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) reporting earnings?

A

Intercontinental Exchange's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intercontinental Exchange.

Q

What sector and industry does Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) operate in?

A

Intercontinental Exchange is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.