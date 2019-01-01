QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/773.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
27.77 - 49.27
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.26
Shares
119M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Jamf Holding Corp is the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, and its cloud software platform is the vertically focused Apple infrastructure and security platform. The company helps organizations, including businesses, hospitals, schools and government agencies, connect, manage and protect Apple products, apps and corporate resources in the cloud without ever having to touch the devices. It sells its Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, solutions via a subscription model, through a direct sales force, online and indirectly via its channel partners, including Apple. The company operates in The Americas; Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.010

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV100.290M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jamf Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jamf Holding (JAMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jamf Holding (NASDAQ: JAMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jamf Holding's (JAMF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Jamf Holding (JAMF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Jamf Holding (NASDAQ: JAMF) was reported by RBC Capital on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting JAMF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.47% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Jamf Holding (JAMF)?

A

The stock price for Jamf Holding (NASDAQ: JAMF) is $30.91 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jamf Holding (JAMF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2019.

Q

When is Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) reporting earnings?

A

Jamf Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Jamf Holding (JAMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jamf Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Jamf Holding (JAMF) operate in?

A

Jamf Holding is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.