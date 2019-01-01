|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.010
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01
|REV
|100.290M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Jamf Holding (NASDAQ: JAMF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Jamf Holding’s space includes: Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH), MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL), SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV).
The latest price target for Jamf Holding (NASDAQ: JAMF) was reported by RBC Capital on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting JAMF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.47% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Jamf Holding (NASDAQ: JAMF) is $30.91 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2019.
Jamf Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Jamf Holding.
Jamf Holding is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.