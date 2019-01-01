QQQ
Range
8.97 - 9.78
Vol / Avg.
623.7K/761.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.67 - 27.44
Mkt Cap
301.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.65
P/E
-
EPS
-0.55
Shares
33.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Aemetis Inc is an international renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the production of renewable fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. It owns and operates an approximately 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility located in Keyes, California. In addition to low carbon renewable fuel ethanol, the Keyes Plant produces Wet Distillers Grains, Distillers Corn Oil, and Condensed Distillers Solubles, all of which are sold to local dairies and feedlots as animal feed. It operates in the reportable geographic segments of North America and India.

Aemetis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aemetis (AMTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aemetis's (AMTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aemetis (AMTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) was reported by Credit Suisse on August 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting AMTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 241.79% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aemetis (AMTX)?

A

The stock price for Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) is $9.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aemetis (AMTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aemetis.

Q

When is Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) reporting earnings?

A

Aemetis’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Aemetis (AMTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aemetis.

Q

What sector and industry does Aemetis (AMTX) operate in?

A

Aemetis is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.