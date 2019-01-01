|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|4.960
|6.190
|1.2300
|REV
|1.230B
|1.246B
|16.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Nexstar Media Group’s space includes: Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), Tegna (NYSE:TGNA), iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT), Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) and Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV).
The latest price target for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) was reported by Benchmark on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 225.00 expecting NXST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.27% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) is $171.4 last updated Today at 8:46:18 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Nexstar Media Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Nexstar Media Group.
Nexstar Media Group is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.