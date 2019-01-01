QQQ
165.35 - 172.27
259.2K/395.2K
3.6/2.12%
129.9 - 185.55
7B
14.75
166.27
8.93
6.44
Nexstar is the largest television station owner/operator in the United States, with 197 stations in 115 markets. Of its 197 full-power stations, 158 are affiliated with the four national broadcasters: CBS (50), Fox (43), NBC (35), and ABC (30). The 2019 merger with Tribune made Nexstar the top broadcast affiliate for both Fox and CBS as well as the number-two partner for NBC and number three for ABC. The firm now has networks in 15 of the top 20 television markets and reaches 69 million television households. Nexstar also owns WGN, a nationwide pay-television network, and a 31% stake in Food Network and Cooking Channel.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.9606.190 1.2300
REV1.230B1.246B16.000M

Nexstar Media Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nexstar Media Group (NXST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nexstar Media Group's (NXST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nexstar Media Group (NXST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) was reported by Benchmark on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 225.00 expecting NXST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.27% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nexstar Media Group (NXST)?

A

The stock price for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) is $171.4 last updated Today at 8:46:18 PM.

Q

Does Nexstar Media Group (NXST) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) reporting earnings?

A

Nexstar Media Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Nexstar Media Group (NXST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nexstar Media Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Nexstar Media Group (NXST) operate in?

A

Nexstar Media Group is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.