Range
96.17 - 101.65
Vol / Avg.
168.6K/218.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
80.08 - 111.02
Mkt Cap
3.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
96.97
P/E
16.76
EPS
1.78
Shares
34.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Insight Enterprises Inc is a Fortune 500 global IT provider primarily engaged in helping businesses of all sizes, large enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations. The company has three geographic operating segments: North America, EMEA, and APAC. It generates maximum revenue from North America segment. The company provides digital innovation, cloud/data center transformation, connected workforce, and supply chain optimization solutions and services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9802.030 0.0500
REV2.450B2.566B116.000M

Insight Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Insight Enterprises (NSIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Insight Enterprises's (NSIT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Insight Enterprises (NSIT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) was reported by JP Morgan on June 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 106.00 expecting NSIT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.40% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Insight Enterprises (NSIT)?

A

The stock price for Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) is $101.53 last updated Today at 7:58:04 PM.

Q

Does Insight Enterprises (NSIT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Insight Enterprises.

Q

When is Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) reporting earnings?

A

Insight Enterprises’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Insight Enterprises (NSIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Insight Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does Insight Enterprises (NSIT) operate in?

A

Insight Enterprises is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.