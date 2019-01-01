|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.980
|2.030
|0.0500
|REV
|2.450B
|2.566B
|116.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Insight Enterprises’s space includes: Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL), Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY), Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW), ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).
The latest price target for Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) was reported by JP Morgan on June 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 106.00 expecting NSIT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.40% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) is $101.53 last updated Today at 7:58:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Insight Enterprises.
Insight Enterprises’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Insight Enterprises.
Insight Enterprises is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.