|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ: RWAY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Runway Growth Finance’s space includes: Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU), Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR), Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN), Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL) and TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG).
The latest price target for Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ: RWAY) was reported by Compass Point on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.50 expecting RWAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.53% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ: RWAY) is $13.04 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 5, 2021.
Runway Growth Finance’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Runway Growth Finance.
Runway Growth Finance is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.