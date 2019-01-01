QQQ
Range
12.52 - 13.07
Vol / Avg.
65.4K/127.8K
Div / Yield
1/7.79%
52 Wk
11.84 - 14.05
Mkt Cap
539.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.52
P/E
11.29
EPS
0.25
Shares
41.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Capital Markets
Runway Growth Finance Corp is a specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured loans to high-growth-potential companies in technology, life sciences, healthcare information and services, business services, select consumer services and products and other high-growth industries.

Runway Growth Finance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ: RWAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Runway Growth Finance's (RWAY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ: RWAY) was reported by Compass Point on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.50 expecting RWAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.53% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Runway Growth Finance (RWAY)?

A

The stock price for Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ: RWAY) is $13.04 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 5, 2021.

Q

When is Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) reporting earnings?

A

Runway Growth Finance’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.

Q

Is Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Runway Growth Finance.

Q

What sector and industry does Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) operate in?

A

Runway Growth Finance is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.