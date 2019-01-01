QQQ
Range
19.36 - 20
Vol / Avg.
278.4K/1.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.05 - 21.95
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
19.58
P/E
-
EPS
0.13
Shares
122.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Allscripts is a supplier of healthcare technology solutions to hospitals and physician practices, providing a suite of electronic health record (EHR) offerings along with financial management, population health management, and other related operational tools. Allscripts' systems serve physicians and staff in hospitals and health networks (Sunrise, Paragon), and in physician offices (TouchWorks, Professional). The company aggregates its data and analytics services business under the Veradigm reporting segment.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.320

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV391.100M

Allscripts Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ: MDRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Allscripts Healthcare's (MDRX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ: MDRX) was reported by SVB Leerink on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting MDRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.80% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX)?

A

The stock price for Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ: MDRX) is $19.855 last updated Today at 3:29:35 PM.

Q

Does Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Allscripts Healthcare.

Q

When is Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) reporting earnings?

A

Allscripts Healthcare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Allscripts Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX) operate in?

A

Allscripts Healthcare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.