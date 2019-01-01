|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of MFA Finl (NYSE: MFA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in MFA Finl’s space includes: Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG), Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR).
The latest price target for MFA Finl (NYSE: MFA) was reported by Raymond James on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.25 expecting MFA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.41% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for MFA Finl (NYSE: MFA) is $3.995 last updated Today at 3:44:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
MFA Finl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for MFA Finl.
MFA Finl is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.