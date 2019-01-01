QQQ
Range
3.8 - 4.05
Vol / Avg.
2.8M/3.8M
Div / Yield
0.39/9.48%
52 Wk
3.79 - 4.9
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
53.85
Open
3.83
P/E
6.25
EPS
0.28
Shares
440.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
MFA Financial Inc is a holding company for its subsidiaries in the real estate finance business that invest in a portfolio of residential mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. This portfolio is primarily comprised of government-sponsored agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, non-agency MBS, residential mortgage loans, and credit risk transfers, or CRT, that divert risk from residential mortgages securitized by government-sponsored enterprises. Together, MBS and CRT securities, represent the largest portion of MFA Financial's portfolio. The company generates nearly all of its revenue from interest payments derived from its financial holdings. The largest counterparties to MFA Financial's assets in terms of country of domicile are the U.S. and Switzerland.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1100.080 -0.0300
REV64.410M70.147M5.737M

MFA Finl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MFA Finl (MFA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MFA Finl (NYSE: MFA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MFA Finl's (MFA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MFA Finl (MFA) stock?

A

The latest price target for MFA Finl (NYSE: MFA) was reported by Raymond James on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.25 expecting MFA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.41% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MFA Finl (MFA)?

A

The stock price for MFA Finl (NYSE: MFA) is $3.995 last updated Today at 3:44:03 PM.

Q

Does MFA Finl (MFA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) reporting earnings?

A

MFA Finl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is MFA Finl (MFA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MFA Finl.

Q

What sector and industry does MFA Finl (MFA) operate in?

A

MFA Finl is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.