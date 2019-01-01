MFA Financial Inc is a holding company for its subsidiaries in the real estate finance business that invest in a portfolio of residential mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. This portfolio is primarily comprised of government-sponsored agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, non-agency MBS, residential mortgage loans, and credit risk transfers, or CRT, that divert risk from residential mortgages securitized by government-sponsored enterprises. Together, MBS and CRT securities, represent the largest portion of MFA Financial's portfolio. The company generates nearly all of its revenue from interest payments derived from its financial holdings. The largest counterparties to MFA Financial's assets in terms of country of domicile are the U.S. and Switzerland.