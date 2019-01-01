QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
86.14 - 89.45
Vol / Avg.
57.4K/275K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
68.01 - 113.98
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
88.71
P/E
17.43
EPS
1.46
Shares
45M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 3:13PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:44PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:44PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 10:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:06PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:04PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:18PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:14PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 4:51PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 4:50PM
Benzinga - Mar 31, 2021, 10:14AM
Benzinga - Mar 24, 2021, 6:54AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Diodes Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of application-specific products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. It serves the customer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. Semiconductors are designed for the diverse end-use application and provide signal amplification and switching functions that serve as vital components of nearly every electronic device. The company focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with few active or passive components and offers these products throughout Asia, North America, and Europe. Diodes' global customer base includes original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services, providers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4701.600 0.1300
REV477.050M480.171M3.121M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Diodes Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Diodes (DIOD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Diodes's (DIOD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Diodes (DIOD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) was reported by Wells Fargo on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting DIOD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.83% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Diodes (DIOD)?

A

The stock price for Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) is $86.335 last updated Today at 6:54:55 PM.

Q

Does Diodes (DIOD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Diodes.

Q

When is Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) reporting earnings?

A

Diodes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Diodes (DIOD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Diodes.

Q

What sector and industry does Diodes (DIOD) operate in?

A

Diodes is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.