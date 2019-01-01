|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.470
|1.600
|0.1300
|REV
|477.050M
|480.171M
|3.121M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Diodes’s space includes: MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX).
The latest price target for Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) was reported by Wells Fargo on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting DIOD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.83% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) is $86.335 last updated Today at 6:54:55 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Diodes.
Diodes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Diodes.
Diodes is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.