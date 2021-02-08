Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 10:34am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Monday morning saw 558 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

  • The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).
  • SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SSY) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) made the largest move up, trading up 125.9% to reach its 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock set a new 52-week high of $2,123.55 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares were up 0.09% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2,114.97.
  • Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) shares hit $187.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.99%.
  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $282.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.65%.
  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares set a new 52-week high of $125.80 on Monday, moving up 0.79%.
  • Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) shares hit $1,329.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.05%.
  • HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) shares hit $82.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%.
  • Sea (NYSE:SE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $268.80. Shares traded up 3.25%.
  • Square (NYSE:SQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $259.53 on Monday morning, moving up 7.09%.
  • ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) shares hit $598.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.27%.
  • Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares broke to $60.11 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.84%.
  • Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) shares were up 3.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $283.49.
  • Deere (NYSE:DE) shares were up 1.14% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $313.76 for a change of up 1.14%.
  • Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $279.00 on Monday morning, moving up 2.67%.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $189.26 with a daily change of up 6.53%.
  • Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares hit a yearly high of $273.00. The stock traded up 2.68% on the session.
  • Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares hit $407.77 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.64%.
  • Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares hit $251.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.14%.
  • ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.67. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.71 on Monday, moving up 0.96%.
  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $449.19 with a daily change of up 1.32%.
  • Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $73.19. Shares traded up 0.4%.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares set a new yearly high of $116.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.
  • NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $186.91 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.37%.
  • Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.07 on Monday morning, moving up 0.51%.
  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.44 Monday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.
  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares were up 1.6% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.55.
  • Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares were up 1.09% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $162.58.
  • Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) stock made a new 52-week high of $296.34 Monday. The stock was up 3.5% for the day.
  • Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $168.00. Shares traded up 1.78%.
  • Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $390.90. The stock traded up 2.08% on the session.
  • Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) shares reached a new 52-week high of $161.57 on Monday morning, moving up 2.23%.
  • RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) shares set a new 52-week high of $420.00 on Monday, moving up 1.52%.
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.11. The stock was up 3.35% for the day.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $189.60 on Monday morning, moving up 2.05%.
  • Lennar (NYSE:LEN) shares broke to $94.82 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.38%.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) shares were up 0.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $224.76 for a change of up 0.09%.
  • NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.80 on Monday, moving up 3.23%.
  • Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $90.55. Shares traded up 5.09%.
  • StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $87.89 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.41%.
  • Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) shares were up 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.91.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.43. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.
  • SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares were up 1.45% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $501.76 for a change of up 1.45%.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares were up 2.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $160.93.
  • Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) shares were up 0.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $324.67 for a change of up 0.57%.
  • Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $214.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.27%.
  • DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $64.71 with a daily change of down 3.74%.
  • CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $153.94 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.48%.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares broke to $383.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.58%.
  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares were up 6.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $310.65 for a change of up 6.26%.
  • HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) stock set a new 52-week high of $429.88 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.2%.
  • United Rentals (NYSE:URI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $270.94 on Monday morning, moving up 1.39%.
  • CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.45. The stock traded up 1.31% on the session.
  • Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $113.83. Shares traded up 1.67%.
  • NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $189.67. The stock traded up 5.79% on the session.
  • Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares hit $59.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.58%.
  • Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.25. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
  • NVR (NYSE:NVR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4,800.39 on Monday morning, moving up 2.67%.
  • Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.31 Monday. The stock was up 7.49% for the day.
  • ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) shares hit $8.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.13%.
  • Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares hit $54.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.22%.
  • MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.23. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session.
  • PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) shares were up 0.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $144.64.
  • ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) shares were up 3.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.83.
  • Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.62. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.
  • Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) shares were down 3.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.43.
  • Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) stock set a new 52-week high of $110.78 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.82%.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.55 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.8%.
  • Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $175.58. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.
  • Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.62 Monday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
  • Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $1,180.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.82%.
  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares hit a yearly high of $50.46. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.
  • Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) stock hit a yearly high price of $67.28. The stock was up 6.45% for the day.
  • Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.37%.
  • Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) stock made a new 52-week high of $264.56 Monday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
  • Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) stock hit a yearly high price of $105.12. The stock was up 2.25% for the day.
  • Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.46 Monday. The stock was up 2.2% for the day.
  • Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares were up 3.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.19.
  • Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares set a new yearly high of $147.91 this morning. The stock was up 4.55% on the session.
  • Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) shares hit $82.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.96%.
  • Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares were up 3.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.16.
  • Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.61.
  • Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) shares set a new yearly high of $154.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
  • eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $156.22. Shares traded up 13.33%.
  • Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $155.52. Shares traded up 2.37%.
  • Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares were up 6.96% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $108.98.
  • Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) shares were up 2.21% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.70 for a change of up 2.21%.
  • Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) shares hit a yearly high of $38.32. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
  • Bunge (NYSE:BG) shares set a new 52-week high of $75.00 on Monday, moving up 1.99%.
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $192.59. The stock traded up 4.41% on the session.
  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.37 on Monday, moving down 0.3%.
  • Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) shares were up 3.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $286.38.
  • Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) shares set a new yearly high of $378.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.68% on the session.
  • A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) shares broke to $61.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.77%.
  • JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) stock made a new 52-week high of $132.25 Monday. The stock was up 4.77% for the day.
  • Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $79.06. Shares traded up 3.42%.
  • ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.17 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 17.66%.
  • AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares set a new 52-week high of $141.53 on Monday, moving up 0.04%.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $961.33 on Monday, moving up 17.75%.
  • Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $89.29 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.5%.
  • Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $43.77 with a daily change of up 2.47%.
  • BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $154.33. Shares traded up 3.13%.
  • Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $133.82 with a daily change of up 2.41%.
  • Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) shares hit $221.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.16%.
  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares hit $25.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.92%.
  • Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) shares hit a yearly high of $51.16. The stock traded up 2.3% on the session.
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares were up 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $91.00.
  • Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.84%.
  • Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.93. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
  • Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) stock hit a yearly high price of $1,006.77. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
  • Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) shares were up 0.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $143.73 for a change of up 0.35%.
  • Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $75.74 on Monday morning, moving up 1.72%.
  • OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.23.
  • R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.45. The stock traded up 1.36% on the session.
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.95 Monday. The stock was up 4.6% for the day.
  • Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $126.90 on Monday morning, moving up 7.58%.
  • TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) shares hit a yearly high of $223.49. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.
  • Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $56.07. Shares traded up 2.15%.
  • Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.64. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
  • Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $104.60 with a daily change of up 4.32%.
  • Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares were up 0.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.08 for a change of up 0.52%.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.41 Monday. The stock was up 2.03% for the day.
  • Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $124.52 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.87%.
  • AutoNation (NYSE:AN) stock hit a yearly high price of $78.45. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
  • Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.63 on Monday morning, moving up 3.24%.
  • AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.46 Monday. The stock was up 2.55% for the day.
  • Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares set a new 52-week high of $163.41 on Monday, moving up 2.48%.
  • First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) stock hit a yearly high price of $681.58. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.
  • Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares set a new yearly high of $59.98 this morning. The stock was up 6.22% on the session.
  • BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $74.65 on Monday morning, moving up 0.76%.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.57 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.12%.
  • Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares were up 4.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $81.12.
  • Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) shares hit $29.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.65%.
  • Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares set a new yearly high of $145.00 this morning. The stock was up 3.03% on the session.
  • 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.80 on Monday morning, moving up 5.4%.
  • Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) shares hit $233.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.9%.
  • MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares broke to $86.41 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.05%.
  • Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $89.64 with a daily change of up 1.0%.
  • Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $194.12 Monday. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.
  • Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.99.
  • SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.52 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.91%.
  • Primerica (NYSE:PRI) shares hit $148.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
  • Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $138.61 on Monday morning, moving up 1.17%.
  • Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) shares were up 7.8% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.35.
  • Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $128.71. Shares traded up 11.05%.
  • Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares were up 4.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $121.15.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares were up 0.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $152.00.
  • Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) stock made a new 52-week high of $115.50 Monday. The stock was up 2.38% for the day.
  • Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $227.10 on Monday morning, moving up 15.11%.
  • Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $151.44 with a daily change of up 2.65%.
  • Workiva (NYSE:WK) shares broke to $110.15 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.35%.
  • Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares hit a yearly high of $50.29. The stock traded up 2.41% on the session.
  • Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) shares were up 2.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $145.57 for a change of up 2.31%.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $216.78 on Monday morning, moving up 1.73%.
  • Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) shares set a new yearly high of $37.31 this morning. The stock was up 0.89% on the session.
  • Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) shares were up 3.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.46.
  • Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $119.28 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.09%.
  • TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.00 Monday. The stock was up 2.67% for the day.
  • Altair Eng (NASDAQ:ALTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.85 on Monday morning, moving up 2.54%.
  • FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares were up 1.45% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.25.
  • LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares set a new 52-week high of $72.23 on Monday, moving up 2.25%.
  • ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.02 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.7%.
  • Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) shares were up 0.13% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $136.44 for a change of up 0.13%.
  • Endava (NYSE:DAVA) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.36 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%.
  • ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $68.12. The stock traded up 2.7% on the session.
  • PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $57.20. Shares traded up 3.57%.
  • Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) shares set a new 52-week high of $131.63 on Monday, moving down 1.5%.
  • Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $87.48 with a daily change of up 1.44%.
  • Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) shares were up 0.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.72.
  • Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) shares hit $11.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.75%.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares hit $42.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.
  • Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.17. The stock traded up 3.37% on the session.
  • Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares hit $48.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.34%.
  • SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) shares were up 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.58.
  • MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.78. The stock was up 2.98% for the day.
  • Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) shares were up 1.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.71.
  • WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $88.73 on Monday morning, moving up 1.31%.
  • KB Home (NYSE:KBH) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.51. The stock was up 3.89% for the day.
  • Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) shares hit $97.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $25.75. Shares traded up 1.11%.
  • AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) stock set a new 52-week high of $79.39 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.51%.
  • Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $117.51. The stock traded up 3.1% on the session.
  • TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) shares set a new yearly high of $86.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
  • M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.20 Monday. The stock was up 3.11% for the day.
  • Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $99.09 Monday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
  • Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.57 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.03%.
  • Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares hit $161.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.99%.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.00 on Monday morning, moving up 2.26%.
  • AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.35 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.11%.
  • Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.76 Monday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
  • Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.33%.
  • Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.50 Monday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.
  • UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares set a new yearly high of $77.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.
  • Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) shares were up 1.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.04.
  • Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.68.
  • Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 34.16%.
  • Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares set a new yearly high of $32.23 this morning. The stock was up 2.1% on the session.
  • Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $77.52 with a daily change of up 3.52%.
  • Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $40.49 with a daily change of up 2.42%.
  • GATX (NYSE:GATX) shares were up 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $97.66.
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $62.10. Shares traded up 6.47%.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $90.31 on Monday morning, moving up 1.02%.
  • Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.95 on Monday morning, moving up 5.45%.
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) stock made a new 52-week high of $207.00 Monday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
  • Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares hit $13.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.71%.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) shares set a new yearly high of $15.41 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.
  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares hit a yearly high of $117.99. The stock traded up 2.2% on the session.
  • St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) shares hit $54.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.09%.
  • CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $68.09. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $155.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 10.86%.
  • 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.84. The stock was up 4.62% for the day.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE:BSTZ) shares were up 0.69% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.94 for a change of up 0.69%.
  • Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.55 on Monday morning, moving up 1.92%.
  • Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.38 on Monday, moving up 4.71%.
  • Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.26 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.48%.
  • Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $24.89. Shares traded up 3.55%.
  • Medifast (NYSE:MED) shares set a new yearly high of $255.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.96% on the session.
  • Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares were up 2.47% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $85.15.
  • Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) shares were up 2.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $92.92.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.24. The stock traded up 2.6% on the session.
  • Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares broke to $51.78 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.29%.
  • California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) shares broke to $57.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%.
  • Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares broke to $4.29 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.42%.
  • Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.80 on Monday, moving up 3.29%.
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.24. The stock traded up 1.58% on the session.
  • Atkore Intl Group (NYSE:ATKR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $60.20. Shares traded up 2.7%.
  • Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) shares were up 2.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.07.
  • Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.67 Monday. The stock was up 30.78% for the day.
  • Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.00 Monday. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.
  • PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares hit $27.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.68%.
  • Yelp (NYSE:YELP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.94 on Monday morning, moving up 2.36%.
  • NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) shares were up 4.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.92.
  • Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) shares hit $42.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.24%.
  • Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.52 on Monday, moving up 1.29%.
  • Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.69 on Monday morning, moving up 0.38%.
  • Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) shares set a new yearly high of $44.63 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session.
  • Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.96. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
  • TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.30 on Monday morning, moving up 3.95%.
  • Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.60. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
  • Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.14 on Monday, moving up 17.2%.
  • TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.12 on Monday, moving up 1.56%.
  • Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.10 Monday. The stock was up 6.99% for the day.
  • Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) shares set a new 52-week high of $99.85 on Monday, moving up 6.83%.
  • Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.00. The stock traded up 1.98% on the session.
  • NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.62%.
  • Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares hit $79.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.14%.
  • InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares set a new yearly high of $69.75 this morning. The stock was up 2.43% on the session.
  • Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.72 on Monday morning, moving up 6.74%.
  • Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares set a new yearly high of $14.99 this morning. The stock was up 28.77% on the session.
  • Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.25 Monday. The stock was up 6.02% for the day.
  • Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.12%.
  • Cubic (NYSE:CUB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.90. The stock traded up 9.52% on the session.
  • Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $57.56 with a daily change of up 2.17%.
  • Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares set a new 52-week high of $66.72 on Monday, moving up 0.45%.
  • Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.53%.
  • Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) shares were up 3.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.78.
  • Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares broke to $60.84 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.46%.
  • Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) shares hit a yearly high of $52.97. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.73 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.22%.
  • Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) shares broke to $22.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.89%.
  • Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) shares were up 5.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.32.
  • Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.11 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.83%.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.00. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
  • Zomedica Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:ZOM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.48. The stock traded up 22.77% on the session.
  • Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) shares broke to $60.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%.
  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 125.9%.
  • Knowles (NYSE:KN) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.35 on Monday, moving up 2.23%.
  • C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.39. The stock traded up 4.05% on the session.
  • Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares were up 8.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.79.
  • Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) shares were up 2.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $77.51 for a change of up 2.38%.
  • Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.94 on Monday morning, moving up 1.13%.
  • Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) shares hit $87.96 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.62%.
  • Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.50 Monday. The stock was up 3.7% for the day.
  • Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) shares were up 44.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.95.
  • Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.59%.
  • Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) shares set a new yearly high of $19.68 this morning. The stock was up 1.66% on the session.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares hit $51.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.52%.
  • Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $155.33 on Monday morning, moving up 2.7%.
  • Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $31.08 with a daily change of up 0.11%.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares broke to $26.67 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.11%.
  • HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.74 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.
  • Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $98.13 with a daily change of up 1.02%.
  • iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares hit $18.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.46%.
  • Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares hit a yearly high of $62.91. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.
  • Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.67. The stock was up 4.2% for the day.
  • Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) shares hit $32.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.45%.
  • DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares hit a yearly high of $61.46. The stock traded up 9.42% on the session.
  • Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $37.80. Shares traded up 1.35%.
  • Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.94. The stock traded down 0.64% on the session.
  • Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.10 on Monday, moving up 6.14%.
  • QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) stock hit a yearly high price of $71.79. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.
  • Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) shares broke to $21.15 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.42%.
  • Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares set a new yearly high of $64.99 this morning. The stock was up 2.85% on the session.
  • Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares were up 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.11.
  • B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) shares were up 0.87% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.39.
  • Nexgen Energy Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX:NXE) shares set a new yearly high of $3.96 this morning. The stock was up 4.58% on the session.
  • Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) shares were up 2.3% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $80.95 for a change of up 2.3%.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE:BST) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.03 Monday. The stock was up 1.44% for the day.
  • Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.71 Monday. The stock was up 2.38% for the day.
  • Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.27 Monday. The stock was up 1.76% for the day.
  • ITeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.92 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.29%.
  • Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $59.23. Shares traded up 7.19%.
  • Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.48 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.64%.
  • Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $9.44. Shares traded up 6.09%.
  • SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares hit $11.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.25%.
  • Endurance Intl Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:EIGI) shares hit $9.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%.
  • Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.81. The stock traded up 5.0% on the session.
  • Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) shares were up 0.49% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.55.
  • NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $99.80. Shares traded up 1.64%.
  • Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.80 Monday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
  • Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares were up 3.45% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.44 for a change of up 3.45%.
  • ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $51.08. Shares traded up 1.86%.
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $16.47 with a daily change of up 8.15%.
  • Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares were up 0.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.24 for a change of up 0.19%.
  • FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) shares set a new yearly high of $4.41 this morning. The stock was up 10.19% on the session.
  • American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.96 on Monday, moving up 5.02%.
  • Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.05 on Monday morning, moving up 8.33%.
  • Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.35 on Monday, moving up 2.82%.
  • ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares broke to $5.78 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.33%.
  • Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.83%.
  • Celestica (NYSE:CLS) shares were up 2.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.32.
  • Reinvent Technology (NYSE:RTP) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.32. The stock was up 6.31% for the day.
  • Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $28.18 with a daily change of up 3.61%.
  • Longview Acquisition (NYSE:LGVW) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.49 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.46%.
  • Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares hit $45.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.14%.
  • G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.67. The stock was up 6.84% for the day.
  • Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.55. Shares traded up 1.24%.
  • Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.17%.
  • Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.57 Monday. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.
  • Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares were up 2.32% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.98 for a change of up 2.32%.
  • Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) shares broke to $41.67 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 19.95%.
  • Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE:EOS) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.18 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.32%.
  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $42.57 with a daily change of up 5.38%.
  • Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.31 Monday. The stock was up 5.48% for the day.
  • LendingClub (NYSE:LC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.28. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session.
  • Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) shares broke to $15.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 37.49%.
  • SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) shares were up 1.85% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.30.
  • Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) shares set a new yearly high of $56.10 this morning. The stock was up 2.47% on the session.
  • QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) shares were up 3.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.57.
  • MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares were up 1.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.66 for a change of up 1.09%.
  • Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $23.43 with a daily change of down 1.13%.
  • HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) shares hit $8.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.75%.
  • CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.73. Shares traded up 1.24%.
  • GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) shares broke to $29.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.66%.
  • Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) shares broke to $29.08 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.97%.
  • AllianzGI Artificial (NYSE:AIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.79. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.
  • Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.55 Monday. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.
  • CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares hit $21.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.86%.
  • Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.73 with a daily change of up 6.37%.
  • Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.21. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session.
  • SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.31 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.34%.
  • Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares hit a yearly high of $22.68. The stock traded up 7.22% on the session.
  • Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.12. The stock was up 6.39% for the day.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.60. The stock was up 8.93% for the day.
  • Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.33 with a daily change of up 0.32%.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.51 Monday. The stock was up 3.93% for the day.
  • ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares were up 18.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.21.
  • Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) shares hit a yearly high of $17.71. The stock traded up 11.19% on the session.
  • Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.21. The stock traded down 4.2% on the session.
  • Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) shares broke to $18.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.63%.
  • Central Securities Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:CET) shares set a new yearly high of $35.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.54% on the session.
  • Vy Global (NYSE:VYGG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.63 on Monday morning, moving up 4.4%.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.25.
  • Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $43.83. Shares traded up 0.15%.
  • HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $40.80 with a daily change of down 0.05%.
  • A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shares broke to $11.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.99%.
  • Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares were up 1.67% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.56 for a change of up 1.67%.
  • America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares broke to $131.07 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.74 Monday. The stock was up 8.09% for the day.
  • Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) shares hit $22.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 13.5%.
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.35 on Monday, moving down 0.99%.
  • Qudian (NYSE:QD) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.29. The stock was up 7.19% for the day.
  • Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $41.29 with a daily change of up 1.44%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares hit a yearly high of $18.33. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.
  • QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) shares were up 4.24% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.35 for a change of up 4.24%.
  • Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.82%.
  • OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.65. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session.
  • Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) shares hit $25.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.
  • AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares hit a yearly high of $21.05. The stock traded up 3.27% on the session.
  • Calamos Dynamic (NASDAQ:CCD) shares hit a yearly high of $32.29. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session.
  • Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) shares hit $4.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.43%.
  • Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.81 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.14%.
  • Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.3%.
  • Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) shares were up 5.84% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.75.
  • Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE:SNPR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $18.33. Shares traded up 35.47%.
  • 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) shares broke to $17.68 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 32.39%.
  • Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $23.82. Shares traded up 8.79%.
  • Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.49. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.14 Monday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.73. Shares traded down 0.98%.
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.65 Monday. The stock was up 8.91% for the day.
  • TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $27.78 with a daily change of up 16.26%.
  • Energy Fuels Inc Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX:UUUU) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.40 Monday. The stock was up 9.14% for the day.
  • Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) shares were up 12.99% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.24 for a change of up 12.99%.
  • ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) shares were up 4.22% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.32.
  • Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.11 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.
  • Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $8.25 with a daily change of up 6.16%.
  • Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.53. Shares traded up 3.72%.
  • Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares were up 2.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.50 for a change of up 2.36%.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares were up 25.85% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.05 for a change of up 25.85%.
  • Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.93 on Monday, moving up 1.21%.
  • Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.35 with a daily change of up 6.12%.
  • Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) shares hit $9.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.4%.
  • Genesco (NYSE:GCO) shares were up 1.99% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.53 for a change of up 1.99%.
  • Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.37 on Monday morning, moving up 2.42%.
  • IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares were up 5.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.77.
  • Hudson Executive Inv (NASDAQ:HEC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.42 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.01%.
  • Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.11 with a daily change of up 4.23%.
  • Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.62 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%.
  • Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) shares were up 7.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.97.
  • INSU Acquisition (NASDAQ:INAQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.85 on Monday, moving up 6.84%.
  • Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares hit a yearly high of $15.27. The stock traded up 2.38% on the session.
  • Juniper Industrial Hldgs (NYSE:JIH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.59. Shares traded up 1.59%.
  • Zix (NASDAQ:ZIXI) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.14. The stock was up 3.38% for the day.
  • India Fund (NYSE:IFN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.28 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.29%.
  • Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) shares hit a yearly high of $7.90. The stock traded up 8.23% on the session.
  • Denison Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX:DNN) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.85 on Monday, moving up 8.89%.
  • Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.53%.
  • Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.08 on Monday, moving up 4.08%.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MFL) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.74 Monday. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.
  • Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares hit $17.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.99%.
  • Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.64 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.09%.
  • Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares hit a yearly high of $23.90. The stock traded down 0.72% on the session.
  • Insteel Indus (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares set a new yearly high of $28.37 this morning. The stock was up 3.17% on the session.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.62%.
  • T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 17.42%.
  • Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.62. The stock was up 2.8% for the day.
  • Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ:RADA) shares hit a yearly high of $12.63. The stock traded up 7.09% on the session.
  • Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.80 on Monday morning, moving up 4.44%.
  • Hingham Institution (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares hit a yearly high of $248.28. The stock traded up 3.25% on the session.
  • Tekla Life Sciences (NYSE:HQL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.70 on Monday morning, moving up 2.02%.
  • Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.86 with a daily change of up 1.37%.
  • MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.55 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 12.16%.
  • Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%.
  • VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:VIH) shares set a new yearly high of $19.46 this morning. The stock was up 14.21% on the session.
  • Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.08. The stock traded up 2.29% on the session.
  • IDT (NYSE:IDT) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.30 Monday. The stock was up 9.16% for the day.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares hit $30.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.13%.
  • Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares broke to $38.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%.
  • Intelligent Systems Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $52.67. Shares traded up 3.9%.
  • Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) shares were up 1.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.48.
  • DPCM Capital (NYSE:XPOA) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.96. The stock was up 1.64% for the day.
  • GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) shares set a new yearly high of $8.28 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares hit a yearly high of $2.70. The stock traded up 11.49% on the session.
  • TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.14%.
  • NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $3.80. Shares traded up 3.09%.
  • Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares broke to $2.87 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 20.64%.
  • Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) shares were up 2.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.41 for a change of up 2.11%.
  • icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares were up 1.47% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.05.
  • Taseko Mines, Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX:TGB) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.48 Monday. The stock was up 8.55% for the day.
  • BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.87 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.07%.
  • Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX:GLO) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.61 on Monday, moving up 1.37%.
  • MFS Charter Income (NYSE:MCR) shares were up 0.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.00 for a change of up 0.11%.
  • Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) shares broke to $14.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.14%.
  • CITIC Capital Acquisition (NYSE:CCAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.55 on Monday morning, moving up 7.49%.
  • Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $7.95 with a daily change of up 1.92%.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) shares hit a yearly high of $7.89. The stock traded up 4.49% on the session.
  • Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock (AMEX:LEU) shares broke to $30.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 16.61%.
  • AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE:ACV) shares set a new yearly high of $35.18 this morning. The stock was up 1.02% on the session.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.05 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%.
  • Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares were up 19.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.11.
  • Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) shares set a new yearly high of $20.71 this morning. The stock was up 7.92% on the session.
  • G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ:WILC) shares broke to $25.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.21%.
  • Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.20. The stock was up 3.68% for the day.
  • Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.05. The stock was up 3.47% for the day.
  • Radiant Logistics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:RLGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.65 on Monday morning, moving up 3.27%.
  • Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares set a new yearly high of $2.58 this morning. The stock was up 11.01% on the session.
  • Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.18 on Monday, moving up 14.19%.
  • Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $29.40 with a daily change of up 26.37%.
  • Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.50 on Monday, moving up 0.58%.
  • Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.46. The stock was up 9.93% for the day.
  • Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.81 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 8.01%.
  • Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) shares were up 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.57.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUE) shares were up 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.81.
  • Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares hit $60.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.6%.
  • Morgan Stanley India (NYSE:IIF) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.24.
  • Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.50. The stock was up 9.37% for the day.
  • NavSight Holdings (NYSE:NSH) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.86 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.47%.
  • Blackrock Investment (NYSE:BKN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $17.45. Shares traded up 1.57%.
  • ARYA Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARYA) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.69 on Monday, moving up 36.49%.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.72 on Monday morning, moving up 15.67%.
  • Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.12%.
  • AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.66. The stock was down 3.21% for the day.
  • Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ:ROCH) shares hit $27.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.8%.
  • Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares hit $6.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.66%.
  • LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) shares were up 10.16% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.70 for a change of up 10.16%.
  • Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.8%.
  • Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) shares hit $10.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.73%.
  • Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares were up 3.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.00.
  • Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.33 on Monday, moving up 4.27%.
  • Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares were up 4.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.55.
  • Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.21. Shares traded up 1.67%.
  • The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares hit a yearly high of $29.24. The stock traded up 16.17% on the session.
  • MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.35 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.39%.
  • Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) shares were down 0.85% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.39 for a change of down 0.85%.
  • FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) shares were up 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.95.
  • Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.73 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 17.92%.
  • Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) shares hit $14.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.43%.
  • First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.00 Monday. The stock was up 12.02% for the day.
  • Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) shares were up 0.62% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.96.
  • DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.64%.
  • Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ:NMCI) shares were up 6.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.85 for a change of up 6.25%.
  • Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $26.00 with a daily change of up 1.37%.
  • RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.37 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.86%.
  • Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (AMEX:GLQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.42%.
  • Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.57%.
  • Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares were up 6.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.21 for a change of up 6.05%.
  • Blackrock NY Municipal (NYSE:BNY) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.59.
  • Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) shares set a new yearly high of $7.36 this morning. The stock was up 7.0% on the session.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (DE) Common Stock (AMEX:PLX) shares hit $5.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 18.93%.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares set a new yearly high of $4.20 this morning. The stock was up 25.75% on the session.
  • Bancroft Fund, Ltd. (AMEX:BCV) shares were up 1.3% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.12 for a change of up 1.3%.
  • HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) shares hit $14.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.78%.
  • Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.91%.
  • Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.76. The stock traded up 4.76% on the session.
  • VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.06 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%.
  • Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) shares broke to $7.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.83%.
  • Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.65 with a daily change of up 3.48%.
  • Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE:RIV) shares were up 0.34% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.41 for a change of up 0.34%.
  • Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.65. The stock was up 8.99% for the day.
  • Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.62 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.08%.
  • Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $8.42. Shares traded up 2.75%.
  • BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares were up 8.88% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.88 for a change of up 8.88%.
  • Zedge, Inc. Class B Common Stock (AMEX:ZDGE) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.62 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 25.95%.
  • Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) shares hit $11.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.46%.
  • ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.55%.
  • CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) shares hit a yearly high of $22.57. The stock traded up 14.55% on the session.
  • Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares hit $10.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 25.0%.
  • voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.87. The stock was up 20.83% for the day.
  • Gabelli Global Small (NYSE:GGZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.78 on Monday, moving down 0.08%.
  • GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (NYSE:GCV) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.72. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
  • Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.90 on Monday, moving up 4.06%.
  • RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.10 on Monday, moving up 1.68%.
  • Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.98 on Monday morning, moving up 0.89%.
  • RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) shares hit $49.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.11%.
  • Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares broke to $5.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.99%.
  • Mountain Crest (NASDAQ:MCAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $13.93 with a daily change of up 7.67%.
  • ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.36. The stock traded up 4.98% on the session.
  • One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.41 on Monday morning, moving up 14.26%.
  • Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares hit a yearly high of $7.70. The stock traded up 4.14% on the session.
  • KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.39 on Monday morning, moving up 17.17%.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) shares were up 8.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.60.
  • BlackRock New York (NYSE:BSE) shares were up 0.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.40 for a change of up 0.57%.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares broke to $4.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 21.86%.
  • AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) shares set a new yearly high of $1.46 this morning. The stock was up 22.52% on the session.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.40 Monday. The stock was up 8.32% for the day.
  • aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares broke to $8.33 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 44.78%.
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.79 with a daily change of up 4.14%.
  • The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.40 on Monday morning, moving down 0.06%.
  • Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares broke to $3.24 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 11.81%.
  • Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANDA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.00 with a daily change of up 5.59%.
  • ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $1.42. Shares traded up 4.07%.
  • Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares set a new yearly high of $3.78 this morning. The stock was up 5.35% on the session.
  • Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares were up 3.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.70.
  • BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.79 on Monday morning, moving up 9.83%.
  • SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SSY) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.96 Monday. The stock was up 7.26% for the day.

 

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.

 

Related Articles (UCTT + UBER)

SoftBank Reports Robust Q3; Uber, DoorDash Drive Vision Fund Investment Value
Earnings Schedule This Week Includes General Motors, Disney, CocaCola, Uber
Monday's Market Minute: Dollar And Inflation Take Center Stage
SoftBank's Vision Fund To Launch 2 More SPACs, For Total IPO Raise Of $550 Million
Cardi B, Lenny Kravitz, 'Wayne's World': Who Else Will Pop Up In Super Bowl LV Commercials?
Next Week Includes Earnings From Twitter, Coca-Cola, General Motors, Disney
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com