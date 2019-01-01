A10 Networks Inc is a provider of secure application solutions and services that enables a new generation of intelligently connected companies, the ability to continuously improve cyber protection and digital responsiveness across dynamic Information Technology and network infrastructures. Its portfolio consists of six secure application solutions; Thunder Application Delivery Controller, Lightning Application Delivery Controller, Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, Thunder Threat Protection System, Thunder SSL Insight and Thunder Convergent Firewall, and two intelligent management and automation tools; Harmony Controller and aGalaxy TPS. Key revenue is generated from the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, plus the Asia Pacific region.