|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.170
|0.200
|0.0300
|REV
|68.840M
|70.671M
|1.831M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in A10 Networks’s space includes: KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE), JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG), OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN), Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS).
The latest price target for A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) was reported by BWS Financial on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting ATEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.57% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) is $13.195 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
A10 Networks’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for A10 Networks.
A10 Networks is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.