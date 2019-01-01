QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.85 - 13.43
Vol / Avg.
848K/850.5K
Div / Yield
0.2/1.52%
52 Wk
8.42 - 19.05
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
4.2
Open
12.85
P/E
11.08
EPS
0.14
Shares
77.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 6:08AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 3:01PM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 9:34AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 4:11PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
A10 Networks Inc is a provider of secure application solutions and services that enables a new generation of intelligently connected companies, the ability to continuously improve cyber protection and digital responsiveness across dynamic Information Technology and network infrastructures. Its portfolio consists of six secure application solutions; Thunder Application Delivery Controller, Lightning Application Delivery Controller, Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, Thunder Threat Protection System, Thunder SSL Insight and Thunder Convergent Firewall, and two intelligent management and automation tools; Harmony Controller and aGalaxy TPS. Key revenue is generated from the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, plus the Asia Pacific region.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1700.200 0.0300
REV68.840M70.671M1.831M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

A10 Networks Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy A10 Networks (ATEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are A10 Networks's (ATEN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for A10 Networks (ATEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) was reported by BWS Financial on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting ATEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.57% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for A10 Networks (ATEN)?

A

The stock price for A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) is $13.195 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does A10 Networks (ATEN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) reporting earnings?

A

A10 Networks’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is A10 Networks (ATEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for A10 Networks.

Q

What sector and industry does A10 Networks (ATEN) operate in?

A

A10 Networks is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.