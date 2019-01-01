QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Transcat Inc is involved in providing calibration and laboratory instrument services and distribution of test, measurement and control instrumentation. Its product and services portfolio consists of calibration instruments, dimensional measuring tools, Electrical test instruments, pressure measurement etc. The firm has Service and Distribution operating segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from the Service segment. The firm promotes and sells its products under brand names such as Estech, FLIR, Fluke, Keysight, and Megger among others. It serves to pharmaceutical, industrial manufacturing, energy and chemical process industries.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2500.210 -0.0400
REV51.640M50.902M-738.000K

Transcat Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Transcat (TRNS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Transcat's (TRNS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Transcat (TRNS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting TRNS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.09% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Transcat (TRNS)?

A

The stock price for Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS) is $74.95 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Transcat (TRNS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Transcat.

Q

When is Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) reporting earnings?

A

Transcat’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Transcat (TRNS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Transcat.

Q

What sector and industry does Transcat (TRNS) operate in?

A

Transcat is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.