|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.250
|0.210
|-0.0400
|REV
|51.640M
|50.902M
|-738.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Transcat’s space includes: Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC), Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN), DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI).
The latest price target for Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting TRNS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.09% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS) is $74.95 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Transcat.
Transcat’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Transcat.
Transcat is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.